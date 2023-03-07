In conjunction with its centennial year, Catholic Charities of Buffalo is undertaking "HOPE for the 100th," a personal care item drive.
Through March 24, parishes, schools, businesses and individuals are invited to help collect 100,000 new and unopened personal care products such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, lotion, etc., which are not covered by EBT.
“These basic needs are vital and costly, and many Western New Yorkers in need too often must choose between food and personal care items,” said Clara Moran, Catholic Charities chief development officer. “HOPE for the 100th celebrates Catholic Charities’ century-long legacy of being a beacon of hope for our neighbors in need."
Organizations that are interested in participating with a collection drive are asked to email jewell.eason@ccwny.org.
Donations can be dropped off at a Catholic Charities location during the week of March 27-March 31. In Niagara County, these locations are: 1465 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda (open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday) and 625 Tronolone Place, Niagara Falls (open 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday).
Catholic Charities will distribute the items to clients across the eight-county Western New York region over a period of several months, according to Moran.
