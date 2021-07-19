Lockport native Courtney Jarka has been appointed to lead Catholic Health's newly launched Psychiatric Pharmacy Clinical Consultation Service. The program offers psychiatric pharmacotherapy review and services to manage behavioral health medication regimens, mitigate adverse drug reactions, and plan for transitions of care.
Jarka, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP, is board certified in pharmacotherapy and psychiatric pharmacotherapy. A graduate of D’Youville College School of Pharmacy, Jarka completed post-graduate residencies at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Richmond, Virginia, Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Jarka returned to Catholic Health in 2019, helping to introduce clinical pharmacy services at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, including developing a hepatitis C clinic and a pharmacy residency program. She also serves as a site coordinator for psychiatry and behavioral health/substance abuse rotations for Catholic Health’s Pharmacy Residency Program.
Jarka provides psychiatric pharmacotherapy review and consultations throughout Catholic Health, including acute, long term and primary care.
