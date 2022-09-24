Catholic Health is expanding its hospital visiting hours beginning Monday. Patients will be able to have up to two visitors at a time between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily at Mount St. Mary's and Kenmore Mercy hospitals, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main Street and St. Joseph campuses.
Visitation beyond normal hours will still be permitted under certain conditions.
In addition, expectant mothers may have two designated support persons and a doula or midwife during labor and delivery, and throughout their hospital stay, in the Mother/Baby units at Mount St. Mary's, Mercy and Sisters hospitals. Increased visitation will be allowed in the Neonatal Intensive Care units at Sisters and Mercy hospitals as well.
Visitation for patients who are positive for COVID-19 and/or under COVID-19 precautions remains limited. Virtual visitation remains available.
New York State continues to require masks in hospitals and other healthcare settings. A complete list of Catholic Health Visitor Guidelines is available at chsbuffalo.org/visitors.
