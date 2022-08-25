The community is invited to attend a Kickoff Celebration next week at New York Beer Project to learn more about Catholic Health's plans for the new Lockport Memorial Hospital. It's a fundraiser for the $60 million "neighborhood" hospital being developed off South Transit Road between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road. Tickets are $40 apiece and include food and two drink tickets.
Construction of the 60,000 square foot hospital is underway. The new LMH, a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, will house state-of-the-art emergency, inpatient medical, imaging and laboratory services as well as office space for primary care, women's health and other specialty medical practices. The expected opening date is the summer of 2023.
The fundraiser will be ongoing from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. To purchase tickets in advance call 716-298-2143. Tickets will also be available at the door. New York Beer Project is located at 6933 S. Transit Road.
