Information and advice from women's health experts on "What to expect during your fourth trimester" will be offered live online from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 13. The interactive webinar is organized by Catholic Health for new moms. Advance registration by Friday is required; call 716-447-6205 or go to chsbuffalo.org/events .
Topics will include breastfeeding and bottle feeding, menstruation, diet and exercise, mood disorders, new babies and COVID-19 and feeling "back to normal."
Questions will be fielded by the presenters, obstetricians Dr. Lynn Aronica and Dr. Ashley Conway, midwife Kim Mecca and Davina Moss-King, Ph.D.
