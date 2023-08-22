MEDINA — An organization dedicated to saving community cats received a major show of support in a recent benefit at Canalside Tattoo.
Owner Shawn Ramsey provided his facility to host a basket raffle, tattoos and piercings for “Caturday,” which netted more than $18,000 for Cat by Cat. The nonprofit, all volunteer animal welfare organization is based in East Amherst and has local branches, including one in Medina.
Shannon Blount said there were no services in Orleans County to care for stray cats and she used to drive to Blasdell to Operation Pets. When she, Janice Strianese and Ellen Blanc set out to form a local organization, she discovered Cat by Cat.
The organization’s motto is TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, return) and it stresses, “if you feed a stray cat, you need to fix it.”
Blount, who is Ramsey’s fiancée, and her team organized “Caturday,” in which 10 tattoo artists and two piercers donated 100% of their proceeds to Cat by Cat in Orleans County.
Blount has fostered cats for several years and explained a “community” cat is any cat living outdoors that doesn’t have a home and relies on the kindness of people for their survival.
“Where do we house cats that can’t be adopted? The best option is to stop their reproduction,” she said. “Our mission is to help control this population through TNVR practices by linking caregivers to low cost spay/neuter services. ... We partner with fosters to find loving homes. ... We embrace like-minded individuals who believe every cat’s life matters and we take pride in the work we do.”
Some community cats are friendly as kittens and can be adopted, Blount said. These are showcased on Facebook and Petfinder.
The Medina team became part of Cat by Cat in 2022 and focuses its efforts in Medina and the surrounding areas of Orleans County.
This is the second year their team has held a benefit for Cat by Cat. Last year they raised $10,000 and this year’s proceeds reached $18,304.
Tattoo artists were Tyler VerCruysse, Andrew London, James Christian, Matt Tolfe, CJ Cruickshank, Shawn Ramsey, David Jednat, Markus Puleo and Maer Rose.
Piercers were Megan Furness and Maisie Griffin.
