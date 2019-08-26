LOCKPORT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is searching for community members to fill open volunteer positions on its board of directors and other advisory committees.
CCE serves residents of Niagara County through five program areas: agriculture and food systems, health and nutrition, 4-H/youth development, community and economic vitality, and environment and natural resources. Additionally, CCE organizes the Niagara County Fair each year. Programming benefits children, families, farmers, seniors and communities across the county.
Board membership is a three-year commitment with a potential for an election to an additional three-year term. Meetings are held once a month in the CCE Administration building at 4487 Lake Ave.
Candidates must be Niagara County residents and over the age of 18. Residents who have a unique perspective and are supportive of diversity are strongly encouraged to apply by Sept. 27. Election of directors will take place Oct. 17, during the CCE annual meeting and Farm-to-Table Dinner.
Interested parties should contact Jim Fallon, interim executive director, at 433-8839, extension 234, or jcf293@cornell.edu .
