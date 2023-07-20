Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is searching for community members to fill open volunteer positions on its board of directors.
CCE serves residents of Niagara County through five program areas: agriculture and food systems, health and nutrition, 4-H/youth development, community and economic vitality, and environment and natural resources. In addition CCE organizes the Niagara County Fair each year. The board of directors is the governing body of CCE and is responsible for overall program quality and direction.
Board service is a three-year commitment with the potential for election to an additional three-year term. CCE is particularly interested in candidates who would bring unique perspective and input to the board and committees. Members with a background in law, accounting/finance, marketing and/or fundraising are needed.
Candidates must be Niagara County residents and over the age of 18. Monthly board meetings are held on the CCE grounds. Members are expected to serve on board subcommittees (buildings and grounds, finance and personnel) that meet periodically throughout the year.
Nominees will be announced by Sept. 26 and voting will remain open until 5 p.m. Oct. 26, one hour prior to CCE’s annual meeting.
Interested parties may contact Ann Killian, nominating committee chair, at aekillian7@gmail.com, no later than Aug. 4.
