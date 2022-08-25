LOCKPORT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is searching for community members to fill open volunteer positions on its board of directors and the program and agriculture committees.
CCE serves residents of Niagara County through five program areas: agriculture and food systems, health and nutrition, 4-H/youth development, community and economic vitality, and environment and natural resources. In addition CCE organizes the Niagara County Fair each year.
CCE’s mission, at its core, is one of diversity and inclusion. In that spirit, the organization is particularly interested in candidates who would bring unique perspective and input to the Board of Directors and committees. Members with a strong background in law, accounting, investment planning, banking, and/or fundraising are also needed.
Candidates must be Niagara County residents and over the age of 18. Applications are due by Sept. 18. Get an application at cceniagaracounty.org and mail it to CCE Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, NY 14094.
