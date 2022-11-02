Oliver Kneeland received the Distinguished Service in Agriculture Award, and Becky and Doug Thompson received the Friend of Extension Award, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension-Niagara County annual meeting on Oct. 19.
The Distinguished Service in Agriculture Award recognizes long-term service to agriculture and to those who have been active in farm or non-farm organizations with an emphasis on service. Oliver Kneeland started raising heifers and field crops in 1960. He and his wife, Billie, grew their farm from 25 acres to 250 acres while raising a family and remaining active in the community.
The Friend of Extension Award is the highest recognition presented annually to honor individuals, businesses, or organizations outside of Extension for their outstanding support and personal involvement in furthering Extension efforts. Through Becky Thompson Agency Inc. and Douglas E. Thompson Agency Inc., the Thompsons have supported CCE Niagara and youth education, and the impacts of that support have extended well beyond their community. Many of CCE Niagara's programs exist because of the Thompsons' dedication and support, according to the organization.
In addition, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara Community Service Award was presented to five individuals or businesses that make significant contributions through their time, actions, talents and dedication: Michael Weber from Michael Weber Arts; Linda Roth from Roth Consulting Group; Sherwin Williams Paint store of Lockport; Taren LaGamba from the Master Gardener program; and WLVL-AM radio.
