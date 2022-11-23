WILSON — Celebrate Wilson will host "Christmas in the Park" on Saturday evening.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a performance by the Barker Community Band at the Wilson Historical Society compound. Free hot chocolate will be available.
The action moves to Martin's Park, behind the town hall, at 6:30 p.m. for a tree lighting and an appearance by Santa Claus. Wilson High School seniors in the Participation in Government class are assisting.
Celebrate Wilson also is hosting a house decorating contest with cash prizes for the first-, second- and third-place winning entries. To be included, send your name, address and phone number to 1858wilson@gmail.com. Judging is scheduled to take place on Dec. 16.
