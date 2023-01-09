BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is accepting Letters of Intent for its 2023 competitive grant process until 4 p.m. Feb. 3. Interested nonprofit organizations will find detailed guidelines / additional information at https://www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/community-foundation/.
The foundation is fielding requests for funding to execute programs in pursuit of four different goals:
— Achieving racial / ethnic equity (Increase interaction and bridge racial / ethnic divides between residents and organizations throughout Western New York, and / or promote civic engagement and leadership in communities of color).
— Promoting economic mobility through educational achievement for residents of low-income households (Improve the school readiness of youngest children in impoverished communities, and / or improve the academic achievement and post-secondary completion of students in low-income households, with a preference for systems change).
— Stewarding significant environmental resources in the context of climate resilience (Protect and restore the region's waterways, and / or strengthen individual environmental organizations and support a more racially inclusive and collaborative environmental community).
— Promoting regional vibrancy through architecture, arts and culture (Increase access to long term arts instruction for youths in low-income households, and / or strengthen race equity through the arts; or restore and leverage significant, designated historic building and architectural landmarks, with a preference for sites that promote cultural tourism).
Special consideration will be given to requests that advance racial equity in addition to addressing a solution. Up to $5,000 special funding will be available to support programs that serve the vision-, speech- or hearing impaired.
Qualified organizations are located in or serve one of the eight counties of Western New York: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming.
