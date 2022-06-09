Challenger League puts out the call for players

The Western New York Challenger Sports League is looking for players and volunteers to come out for its summer baseball season, which starts next week. Mark Zimmerman, president, is hoping that the player count can be brought back up to pre-pandemic levels.
In 2020 the league for players with developmental challenges was not able to meet for events due to Covid lockdown. While the league did eventually manage to meet again in 2021, there were only three games in the season, and only 40 to 50 players came out, approximately half of what the league usually had before the pandemic hit.
“We were down a lot of players. I think a lot of them were nervous last year," Zimmerman said. "So we’re hoping to get the momentum out and look for new players.”
The Challenger Sports League prioritizes itself as an organizer of athletic activities for all ages, though it does oversee other activities as well such as dances and holiday parties. The games are non competitive.
Zimmerman finds the work with the league fulfilling, especially due to it being one of the few disability-specific recreation outlets in the area.
“You would not believe the faces on our players when they’re running the bases like they think they’re Mickey Mantle,” Zimmerman said. “They think they’re a star, so it’s just so worth it.”
Challenger baseball games will be played at the Lockport Little League facility at Ray Lee Fields on Lincoln Avenue in Lockport. The season opens at 6 p.m. June 15 and games will be played at the same time every other week. Free food will be available for participants. No experience is necessary.
To participate, or volunteer, call Zimmerman at 330-204-2880, or initiate contact at the league website, www.wnychallengersports.com.
