The Challenger Learning Center of Lockport is taking applications to fill a paid summer internship funded by the Grigg Lewis Foundation.
The internship will provide a well rounded overview of running a not-for-profit educational venue and experience working with youths and other members of the community. The scope covers all aspects of non-profit employment but the successful candidate can focus on any of the CLCL's four major committees: education, marketing and public relations, finance and operations.
The intern will work from mid May to August at the center, 160 Washburn St., assisting as back-up staff with various programs offered by the Challenger Learning Center such as simulated space missions, camps, planetarium programming and classes. Summer camp subject matter includes robotics, drones and space science topics. The intern will also handle some administrative work and may be asked to perform light housekeeping duties and occasionally move light objects.
The post is open to any resident of eastern Niagara County who is currently attending college, as well as non-residents who are enrolled at Niagara University or Niagara County Community College. Upperclassmen and graduate students are preferred.
For an application call 716-434-3196, email clclockportone@yahoo.com or go to clclockport.org.
The wage is $15 per hour for 250 hours. NFTA and Rural Niagara Transportation bus stops are located near the center and transportation may be available through the Discover Niagara shuttle service connecting Niagara Falls and Lockport. Possible housing arrangement can be discussed.
Applications will be accepted until May 1. An advance visit to the center is recommended but not required.
