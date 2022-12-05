PALS SkyHope has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the locally based Margaret L. Wendt Foundation to provide 253 free flights to underserved veterans and medical patients in Western New York.
PALS operates as a network of volunteer pilots who take flight recipients to the airport closest to their out-of-town or out-of-state treatment or rehabilitation center. The PALS mission is to eliminate transportation and financial barriers for individuals with life-threatening or chronic medical conditions.
The grant from the Wendt foundation "allows us to connect more Western New York residents to life-changing care," PALS Executive Director Donna Collins said.
Flights will be provided 17 counties including Niagara and Orleans, and 10 cities including Lockport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Batavia.
For more information about PALS SkyHope, go to https://palservices.org or call 631-694-7257.
