Charles Begley has been named the recipient of the 18th annual Key to the Locks Award. A volunteer selection panel drawn from the Lockport community chose Begley for his decades of volunteer community service and teaching about Lockport and the Erie Canal.
Begley volunteers as a tour docent for the Lockport Locks Heritage District, and is a Step Back In Time player depicting historic Lockport and Erie Canal personages for the Niagara County Historical Society.
Begley also organizes the John and Dianne Koplas Memorial Lecture series for Lockport Public Library, and has served on the boards of both the library and the historical society. For many years he was a beloved teacher at Lockport High School and Niagara University.
Mayor Michelle Roman will present the award to Begley in a public ceremony at the Erie Canal Discovery Center on May 20.
The Key to the Locks Award was established in 2006 to recognize individuals in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit, or promote the heritage or preservation, of the historic Erie Canal.
The 2022 winner was Jacqueline Connelly, who was chosen for her years of volunteer service to the Locks Heritage District.
