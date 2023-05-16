Mayor Michelle Roman will present the 18th annual Key to the Locks Award to Charles Begley in a public ceremony at the Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St., at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A volunteer selection panel drawn from the Lockport community chose Begley to receive the award for his decades of volunteer community service and teaching about Lockport and the Erie Canal.
Begley volunteers as a tour docent for the Lockport Locks Heritage District, and as a Step Back In Time Player (depicting historic Lockport personages including Birdsall Holly and A. Raphael Beck) for the Niagara History Center. In addition he organizes the John and Dianne Koplas Memorial Lecture Series for Lockport Public Library, and has served on both the library board and the Niagara County Historical Society board. Begley is a retired teacher.
The Key to the Locks Award was established in 2006 to recognize individuals in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit, or promote the heritage or preservation, of the historic Erie Canal.
