AM Lockport Toastmasters conducted its annual club contest, the Humorous and International Speech Contest, on Dec. 31.
Members who finished at the top were: Larry McKenzie, first place in humorous speech and first place in international speech; Phil Russell, second place in humorous speech; Erik Schneider, second place in international speech; Mukhles Rahman, third place in humorous speech; and Thomas Heldwein, third place in international speech.
Larry McKenzie will represent AM Lockport Toastmasters in the Area 11 contest on Feb. 6. The contest will take place on Zoom.
AM Lockport Toastmasters meetings are conducted every Thursday morning, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., on Zoom. Visit amlockporttm.org for the link to join in.
