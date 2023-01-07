Free child car seat checks will be performed at the Niagara County Public Safety building, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
During the checks, trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle. In addition, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats.
For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
