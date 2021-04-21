Children's author plans Sunday book signing

Local author Diana Tuorto will sign her new picture book, How Angel Horses Become Unicorns, and other children’s books at Lock Keeper Coffee House, 272 East Ave., from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday. "Angel Horses" illustrator Sam Vella will also sign copies.
Tuorto will read her book aloud at 1 p.m. The reading will be broadcast over Facebook Live by The Lock Keeper Coffee House for those unable to attend in person.
How Angel Horses Become Unicorns, a picture book for readers aged 4 to 7 years, tells the story Gianna and her horse, Luna. Luna loves playing dress up with Gianna and parading around as a unicorn. When Luna becomes ill, Gianna realizes that her friend will become an angel. But, with Gianna's help, will she also become a unicorn?
While supplies last, reading/book signing attendees will get a free small unicorn toy. Tuorto will also include an 8-inch stuffed unicorn with any purchase of How Angel Horses Become Unicorns or two copies of her other titles, while supplies last.
Tuorto will do a second "Angel Horses" book signing at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1.
