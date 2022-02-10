NEWFANE — Girl Scout Troop 70356 is hosting a chili cook-off from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Newfane Community Center. It's the troop's first such endeavor, pitched by troop members as they brainstormed fundraising ideas.
“We’ve never done this,” troop co-leader Cara Ewell-Hodkin said. “I have seen it happen in other troops, and it would be fun if some of the younger troops did decide to pick it up, and have it for themselves in the future.”
Eight different kinds of chili will be prepared by eight troop members and judged by visitors, who'll be given a card to mark down their favorites in three categories. The entry fee for visitors is $10.
“You’ll get to decide which one you like the best overall, which one is the spiciest, and which one is the most creative,” Ewell-Hodkin said.
The overall winner will receive a “golden spoon” as a trophy.
Troop 70356 is composed mostly of high school seniors who hold the Ambassador rank in Girl Scouts. All proceeds of the chili cook-off will go towards the troop, which is planning a seven-day road trip to Pennsylvania and Virginia in the spring.
Girl Scout cookies can be advance-ordered during the cook-off, Ewell-Hodkin said. Cookie sale booths will be found around the community in March, she added.
Newfane Community Center is located at 2737 Main St.
