U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is accepting nominations for his Congressional Veteran of the Month program.
To nominate a veteran who is a current resident of the 27th Congressional District for recognition, download the nomination form at https://jacobs.house.gov/veteran-month-nominations.
Completed forms can be emailed (NY27Veteran@mail.house.gov), faxed (716-631-7610) or mailed to Jacobs' district office (8203 Main St., Suite 2, Williamsville, NY 14221).
The purpose of the recognition program is to “honor the truly incredible veterans of NY27 for their selfless service to our country and their communities,” Jacobs said.
