Christa Caldwell is the first speaker in this year’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon series.
The luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
Caldwell’s talk is titled “Let Our Words Be Pleasing in God’s Sight.”
Caldwell is a lifelong resident of Lockport and an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where she chaired the Lenten Luncheons for many years and is currently co-chair of the Administrative Council.
Caldwell was the director of Lockport Public Library during its expansion and the computerization of its collection. She has served on many community boards including those of Lockport Savings Bank, the Dale Association, the Kenan Center, NIOGA Library System, the Lockport High School Foundation, the Western New York Foundation, and the Grigg Lewis Foundation, for which she recently completed 12 years of service as its board chair.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals are catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A meal typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. This week’s entree is macaroni and cheese.
In the event that Lockport City School District announces a school, the luncheon will be canceled.
Remaining speakers in the 2023 series are: Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, March 1; Aaron Carlson, March 8; Kathy and Dave Greenfield, March 15; Rev. Rick Danielson, March 22; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, March 29; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 5.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
