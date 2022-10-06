BARKER — Golden Hill State Park’s historic Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse will welcome visitors on Sunday for the last big event before closing for the season.
The lighthouse will be closed on Saturday to prepare for Christmas at the Lighthouse on Sunday. The lighthouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and a pulled pork dinner will be served in the Carriage Barn, along with hot dogs, chili and beverages. Vendors and three wineries will be on site and the drawing of winners of a basket raffle will take place at 3 p.m.
Visitors will be able to climb to the top of the lighthouse for spectacular views of the park and Lake Ontario, according to Barb Larson, a park employee who leads tours of the lighthouse during the regular season.
Mike and Kathy Dreyfus of Medina are members of Friends of Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse, which organizes the annual Christmas at the Lighthouse fundraiser, and they're quite enthusiastic about the place. Mike makes souvenir buttons and magnets to sell in the lighthouse gift shop. He and Kathy first experienced Golden Hill State Park in winter, while cross country skiing, and Kathy said they loved its isolation.
“Then our daughter was married (at the lighthouse), a lovely, small personal wedding,” she said. “They had decorated, had music and turned on the heat. All they asked was a donation. We’ve been members of Friends of the Lighthouse ever since.”
Larson said the Christmas decor at the lighthouse will be simple, using things like pine cones and ribbons, in keeping with the way it would have looked when a lighthouse keeper lived there.
Oscar Elmer was the lighthouse keeper from 1947 to 1954, and in 1950, Allan Kropf of Medina spent the night there with Oscar’s son David, who was a classmate at Barker High School. It was a unique thing for a teenager to do, and Kropf always remembers it when he visits the lighthouse.
The rooms in the lighthouse are now available to rent and can accommodate up to six people for a weekend or a week. Larson said the lighthouse was booked almost the entire summer.
A big event in the history of the lighthouse was the 1995 founding of Friends of Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse, a group that now numbers about 75 members. The Friends spearheaded successful efforts to return light to the tower after 40 years, and members assist the park with tours and fundraisers. New members are welcomed; group meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, April through September, and in November.
Mark Keller of Norwood and his wife are lighthouse enthusiasts who discovered Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse a few years back and returned to camp at the park. Keller is on hand this week to help with the Sunday event.
The beauty of lighthouses is each one "has its own story to tell," Keller said. "And there's always a great view."
