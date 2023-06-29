New York State Assembly member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, has brought back his office's Christmas in July Toy Drive to benefit John Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. New, unwrapped toys and activity sets are being collected on behalf of Oishei patients with serious illnesses. The collection will be distributed at the end of July.
The Christmas in July Toy Drive was suspended during the Covid pandemic and Norris said he's delighted to bring it back.
During the first drive, he recalled: "I was overwhelmed with the generosity of our community, but I was not prepared for what happened next. When I visited the hospital with Santa that July to deliver the toys to the children, it was life-changing for me to see the joy on their faces. No matter the circumstances of their health, the face of each child instantly lit up with pure joy."
With the return of Christmas in July, Oishei Children's Hospital has launched an online gift registry for its patients where people can donate items directly online through stores including Amazon and Target. To donate online, visit: https://bit.ly/norrischristmasinjuly.
Meanwhile, Norris' office has partnered with public libraries throughout the 144th Assembly District, which will serve as donation drop-off sites for people who want to shop locally or donate items in person. These are the drop-off sites:
— Lockport Public Library, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
— Clarence Town Library, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
— Wilson Community Library, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
— Newfane Public Library, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
— Norris' district office, 8180 Main St., Clarence, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The drive is ongoing through July 20. Donors, please take note: Because of health concerns, all donated toys and activity sets must be new, not used.
