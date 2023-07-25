BUFFALO — State Assembly member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, was joined by Santa Claus to deliver hundreds of toys to patients at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, the toys having been collected during this year’s Christmas in July Toy Drive in the 144th Assembly District.
According to Norris, the goal of the drive is to bring joy to children who are facing serious illnesses and are unable to be outside enjoying summer like other children, and the community exceeded expectations in its generosity.
“As an assemblyman, the best part of my job is getting to help people and make a real difference in someone’s life, but I’ll admit that nothing compares to bringing joy to these kids and their families and knowing how our community has answered the call to support them when they need it most,” Norris said.
“The toys and games we receive from this annual drive are so very important as we try to create a distraction and sense of normalcy for the patients in our hospital. Thank you for supporting OCH,” Jessica Mabie, chief operating officer, said.
To carry out the annual toy drive, which was suspended during the Covid pandemic, Norris’ office coordinated with libraries in the 144th district and worked with organizations including the Lions Clubs of Barker and Ridings, Lockport Family YMCA, Cornerstone Federal Credit Union, Elks Lodge 41, Clarence Youth Bureau, Craft Coffee House and Windsor Village Shoppes.
This year, in addition to donating toys in person, people were able to donate via a children’s online gift registry. The registry remains active and can be found at: https://bit.ly/norrischristmasinjuly.
