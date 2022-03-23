LYNDONVILLE — Jointly, the Lyndonville and Medina school districts are presenting the musical "Cinderella" this weekend on the Stroyan Auditorium stage.
The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic concerns a young woman forced into servitude by her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. She dreams of a better life, and with the help of her fairy godmother and animal friends, Cinderella is transformed into an elegant young lady and is able to attend the ball to meet her prince. Will the two fall in love and live happily ever after? Come see for yourself: Showtime is 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at: https://lyndonvillecsd.seatyourself.biz.
Cast members are: Elizabeth Whipple (Cinderella), Danielle Schmidt (Fairy Godmother), Elaina Huntington (Stepmother), Annabelle Follman (Grace), Emani Fuentes (Joy), Amir Huzair (Christopher), Greyson Romano (Lionel), Seagan Majchrzak (Queen Constantina), Henry Rigerman (King Maximillian), Hannah Marker (Charles / Cat), Elaina Bitsas, Madeline Elliot, Safia Scott and Kaylin Mickey (Four White Mice), Ava Blount (Dove), Rory Smith (Cloth Merchant), Kaylin Mickey (Older Sister), Safia Delobbe-Scott (Younger Sister), Sarah Corser (Young Girl), Vincent Gray (Butcher and horse), Amber Grabowski (Girl and Footman), Elaina Bitsas (Another Girl), Meagan Hardner (Cheese Merchant), Lydia Scharlau (Baker and horse), Rory Smith (Coachman), and Madilyn Lujan and Amanda Garza (horses).
Featured dancers are Elaina Bitsas, Ava Blount, Madeline Elliot, Amanda Garza, Meg Hardner, Hannah Marker, Kaylin Mickey and Safia Scott.
Ensemble members are Ava Austin, Maddie Baker, Isabella Bresett, Amelia Brunette, Calvin Cook, Sarah Corser, Kaley Corser, Emma Ettinger, Hannah Fox, Amanda Garza, Alviia Goigova, Amber Grabowski, Vincent Gray, Alexis Lujan, Madilyn Lujan and Lydia Scharlau.
