Citizens for Change Lockport will host "Rooting Out Injustices, Piece by Piece," a Facebook live event, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. To join in the discussion, “Facebook Friend” Bethany Patterson or Renee Cheatham.
“That the point of this platform is to bring understanding and peace to the topic of race,” Patterson said. “We understand this may be difficult, but in order to break down barriers we must make race a normalized conversation.”
For more information, call Patterson at 778-4608.
