Fireworks, a parade, music and more are all part of the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend in the city of Lockport.
The festivities begin on July 1, next Friday, with a "Rock the Locks" concert on Canal Street. Organized by Lockport Main Street, Inc., the concert will feature music by the Lockport Community Band at 6 p.m. and The Far Trio at 7 p.m.
The Independence Day parade is set for 7 p.m. July 3, beginning at Veterans Park on East Avenue and proceeding west to 1 Locks Plaza on the Big Bridge. Pre-parade festivities at Veterans Park include music by the Lockport Community Band and, beginning at 5 p.m., free-food service (hot dogs and drinks) by the Lockport Shrine Club.
The city's fireworks display at Outwater Park is scheduled for 10 p.m. July 4. The rain date is July 5.
