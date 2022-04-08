The Challenger Learning Center of Lockport is accepting applications for a paid summer internship founded by the Grigg Lewis Foundation. The intern will receive a well-rounded overview of running a not-for-profit educational venue.
The intern will need to become familiar with CLCL's various programs — including simulated space missions, camps, planetarium and classes — and assist staff with the programs as needed, from mid May to August. The intern will also help handle registrations, scheduling, payments and other administrative duties in advance of programs, and possibly perform light housekeeping duties and/or move light objects in conjunction with programs.
The intern will be supervised by the executive and program directors and work at CLCL, 160 Washburn St. NFTA and Rural Niagara bus stops are located nearby. The offered wage is $15 per hour for 250 hours.
The post is open to any resident of eastern Niagara County who is currently attending college and any non-resident who is enrolled at Niagara University or Niagara County Community College.
For an application call 716-434-3196, email clclockportone@yahoo.com or visit clclockport.org. Applications will be accepted until May 1. An advance visit to the center is recommended but not required, and is available upon request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.