After a summer full of Kickball in the Parks, founder Bill Bisher asked the youth players whether they’d like to do something in the fall and, if so, what? Their response was overwhelming: Football.
And, so, football it is, in Outwater Park, on Sunday mornings.
Actually, it was flag football at first, Bisher said, “but it was too hard to grab the flags so now we’re just doing two-hand touch.”
The games are co-ed and any youth between the ages of 8 and 18 can play; there's no fee. So far, approximately 20 youths have shown up for the weekly contests.
“It’s not as organized as kickball,” Bisher said. “It’s just, basically, pick-up football.”
Games start at 10:30 a.m. (arrive by 10:20 a.m. to finalize teams) and end at noon, so everyone can be home in time for the football games on TV. The location was recently changed from Altro Park. Also, the local games will go on rain or shine — unless there's a thunderstorm, Bisher said.
For more information, check out the Lockport Summer Activities (Kickball in the Parks) Facebook page.
