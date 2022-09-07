CHILDS – The Cobblestone Museum’s fall open house will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Artisans will be at work in the museum’s various historic buildings and the Fiddlers of the Genesee will perform a concert at 3 p.m.
The artisans include:
— David Damico, a graphic media instructor at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Stanley, who worked as a historic printer at the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford for eight years.
— Georgia Thomas, member of the Cobblestone Society and Medina Historical Society and a lover of history. She has offered to make butter with visitors during the open house, and will provide bread so the visitors can sample their own work.
— George Borrelli, a blacksmith whose works have been exhibited at the Closeline at MAG, the Roycroft in East Aurora and the Kenan Center’s 100 American Craftsmen show. In recent years Borrelli has done more contemporary work, which can be seen on his Facebook page “borrellihardware”.
— Judith Bromley, who works professionally with horses. She’s a certified equine Trigger Point Myo therapist and qualified master saddle fitter with the Registered Society of Master Saddlers UK. Owner of TruFit Saddle, she is also a bridle fitter, bench and on-site flocker of saddles and is familiar with the shoemaking process and artifacts displayed in the Cobblestone Museum’s Harness Shop.
The Cobblestone Museum is located at 14389 Ridge Road West, near the intersection of state routes 104 and 98.
