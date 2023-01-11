Code Blue will be in effect from Thursday night (Jan. 12) through 8 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16), due to forecasted below-freezing overnight temperatures, per the direction of Mayor Michelle Roman. Any homeless person or individual without home heat may report to the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for assistance locating shelter.
Code Blue back in effect Thursday night in the city
