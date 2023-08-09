MEDINA — Hans and Dan Rosentreter celebrated a successful first year in business at the Coffee Pot Café on Aug. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, launching the café into what they anticipate will be another successful year.
Both Dan and Hans describe themselves as “coffee junkies,” and owning a coffee shop is something Dan dreamed of doing. When he discovered the storefront at 114 East Center St. was vacant, he knew he had to act.
“We both realized real fast we had to be here,” Hans said. “Dan quit his job in insurance and I quit mine at the Creekside Floral Shop and we became full time here.”
Dan had researched brands of coffee to find the very best coffee they could buy, and settled on Jo Bean coffee out of Rochester.
“This has always been a dream of mine to open a coffee shop,” Dan said.
Hans is a baker, so he makes all the pastries, turnovers and bagels.
Since Coffee Pot Café was launched on Aug. 1, 2022, reviews on its website are glowing and customers are at the door when it opens at 6 a.m.
“We’ve been busy right from the beginning and it hasn’t slowed down,” Dan said.
“We realized Medina needed a coffee shop that was warm and inviting like your home. We’ve gotten to meet a lot of really nice people,” Hans added.
Lynne Johnson, County Legislature Chair, shared her pleasure at seeing a thriving business in her county.
“Medina is the most growing village in Orleans County, and it excites me when a business chooses to open here. There is no better place than Orleans County,” she said.
The cafe is open Monday through Saturday and offers a variety of coffee flavors including seasonal roasts, bubble tea, lemonade, frozen drinks, baked goods and a lunch menu.
