Local history will comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery on Sunday as the Niagara History Center’s Step Back In Time Players portray five different “residents” of the cemetery.
The residents and their portrayers are: Sarah Haines, Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker). They will relate the stories of their lives and how they all made significant contributions to Lockport and Niagara County.
Guiding the tour will be James Schuler, quarry owner (Geoff Koplas). Linda Lee, representing Cold Springs Cemetery, will assist.
The two-hour walking tour begins at 1 p.m. at the Cold Springs Road entrance to the cemetery. Admission is $10 per person; reserve spots in advance by calling 716-434-7433. Bring a chair or camp stool, and bottled water, if desired, and wear walking shoes.
