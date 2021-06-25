College Women's Club awards '21 scholarship

The Lockport College Women's Club recently presented its annual scholarship at the Lockport High School Senior Awards program. This year's recipient is Kathryn Luick.
Luick has been a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Social Studies Honor Society. She was also a member of the varsity swim team, the varsity track and field team and is employed at Lake Effect Ice Cream.
In the fall, Luick plans to attend SUNY Oswego to study psychology and criminology with a goal of earning her doctorate in psychology. She would like to help the criminally insane.
Since its inception, Lockport College Women's Club, which is celebrating 100 years of service in 2021, has supported over $250,000 in scholarships to young women in Lockport.
The club's scholarship committee members are Kim Yensan, Margo Covell, Daniele Priest, Valerie Hamluk and chair Megan Menges.
