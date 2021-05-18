Do you know how you get a robot to tell a story? The fourth graders at DeSales Catholic School do. They use color to “code” their Ozobots to help them demonstrate reading comprehension to their teacher Jake Weiland.
To get his students excited about reading Weiland uses graphic novels. He used to have the students tell him about the plot, the action and the problem solved in the stories. Now the students map out the story using the 'bots. The STEAM-based concept reinforces their problem-solving skills.
They choose actions that represent the various story events. Coding is done with color and the way they “draw” the story determines the 'bot’s actions. They select different actions to represent things that happen in the story and get the 'bots to help them “retell” the story in the right order.
For example, the 'bot might move slowly at the beginning, conflict represented by a tornado-like move, and do a mini-dance when a problem is solved. The movements are accompanied by color-changing lights.
Weiland, a fourth-grade teacher at DeSales, was recently named a State Farm Teacher Assist grant winner for 2021. Weiland was awarded $2,500 to purchase a set of coding robots for his classroom and new books for his students.
“The kids love it. They name their 'bots and search for 'theirs' even though they are all the same,” Weiland said. “We are currently in-person; but, if out of class, the students can do the lessons at home.”
The graphic novels offer extra support for readers and can be used for “book clubs.” In addition to the literacy benefits, a book club supports social and emotional learning in a time when many students need it most.
“This is a hard time for our young people. These new learning opportunities help them recover educationally from the instructional interruption from the pandemic,” Weiland added.
