Color theory applied to quilt making

Carol Miller of Lockport will address "How Quilters Choose Color" at the March 11 meeting of the Niagara Arts Guild.
Miller, long a microbiologist for Cornell University, discovered quilting is a good way to counter dreary winter weather. She has since devoted herself full time to the emerging field of art quilting. Thanks to a resurgence of interest sparked by the abstract quilts of enslaved African Americans at Gee's Bend, Alabama, artists are embracing the comfort of quilts.
Miller will show images and examples of applying color theory to quilt making. The guild meeting begins at 7 p.m. The meeting place is the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
