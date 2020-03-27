Columbarium approved for Glenwood Cemetery

The state Division of Cemeteries recently gave approval to the Glenwood Cemetery Association for the construction of a modern 250-niche columbarium for the future inurnment of cremated remains.
The columbarium will be constructed in a flat area at Section 25, near the Glenwood Chapel Mausoleum. There are already plenty of parking spots nearby, and the area will remain handicap accessible. The nearby Chapel Mausoleum is handicap accessible and will continue to be available for indoor funeral services during inclement weather.
The new columbarium will be built in a “starburst” shape with a central core and five radial arms.
It will be constructed with quality granite that will blend in with the existing mausoleums and the natural landscape of the area.
The columbarium will feature “companion niches” for the inurnment of two sets of cremated remains in one niche.
The columbarium will be surrounded by a circular brick sidewalk which will enable residents to have a brick engraved with the name and years of birth and death to memorialize their loved ones that are buried elsewhere in the cemetery, or in other cemeteries.
Cemetery trustees expect niche sales and construction to commence later this year.
Funding for this project is being made possible from a donation from a local family. It is anticipated that the new niches will enable the cemetery to keep up with current national cremation trends.
Visitors to the cemetery can inspect the proposed construction site by parking in the parking lot and walking around the Chapel Mausoleum. The proposed site is marked with a sign.
The proposed site was chosen because of its secluded, peaceful setting, and the fact that there is room for future expansion with the possible addition of more columbariums.
Questions and comments are welcome, and they may be addressed by calling the cemetery office at 433-3060.
Mike Niethe of Lockport is a Glenwood Cemetery trustee.
