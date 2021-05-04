BARKER — To celebrate I Love My Park Day (May 1 and May 2), Somerset Conservation Club teamed up with Barker Middle School on a bird house project. The bird houses are being installed in Golden Hill State Park.
Tom Mallon’s seventh-grade shop students made 10 bluebird houses and two bat houses from lumber donated by Lyndonville-based Pasco Bins. The posts were donated by Bob King.
“This was a team effort to do something unique for Golden Hill State Park," Somerset Conservation Club member Fred Leuer said. "Jody Styers from our club joined forces with Robert and Barb Larsen from the Friends of the 30 Mile Point Lighthouse to get things organized. The day of the event, 50 people showed up to help paint the houses and clean up the park. There were students from elementary school through middle school. Mr. Mallon’s whole family pitched in.”
“It is so nice when the community comes together on projects," park manager Renee Campbell said. "From the Somerset Conservation Club to the Barker school and Mr. Mallon’s students, to the Friends of the 30 Mile Point Lighthouse, it was truly a show of the love for our community.”
Once the painted houses are dry, they will be installed throughout the park. Visitors to the park can picnic, walk the nature trails and visit the lighthouse. For more information, check the website: https://parks.ny.gov/parks/goldenhill.
