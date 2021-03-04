Lockport Community Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harrison Place Building 3, 140 South St.
Merchandise related to St. Patrick's Day is available from a variety of food, drink and craft vendors.
Nice's Honey Dew Acres is giving away DIY (take home) pine cone bird feeder kits to children aged 12 years and younger, in conjunction with Medina FFA. A kit includes everything except the peanut butter.
