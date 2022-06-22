Community Pool at Outwater Park will be opened for the summer on Monday. Lifeguarding is to be provided by the city.
Staff from Niagara Aquatics will be giving swim lessons between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost of swim lessons is $30 per course; sign up at lockportny.gov/summer-programs/#community pool.
The daily admission fee at the pool is $1. Season passes cost $80 per individual, $130 for a family and $40 for adult / lap swim access. Children younger than 14 years must be accompanied by an adult. The pool is closed during thunder and lightning storms.
