The second annual Community Wellness Fair organized by the Lockport school district will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone CFCU Arena.
The wellness fair, designed by the district's Family Empowerment Center, will feature gift cards, prizes and activities for children, teens and families. The Justice League of WNY Events Team is bringing princesses and superheroes to greet families. Admission is free.
More than 40 community organizations are participating. Services and activities include:
— support with obtaining health insurance through the state marketplace;
— Covid and flu testing and vaccination;
— blood pressure screening;
— demonstration of the proper use of child car seats;
— financial counseling (regarding income taxes, student loans and college financial aid);
— Narcan training;
— family wellness classes;
— games including bean bag toss, and a Kenan Center Soccer Shoot Out.
"Passport" cards will be distributed, and attendees who visit all booths will receive $1 off any open skate at the arena as well as an entry in a drawing for a bicycle.
Participating organizations include Alzheimer's Association of WNY, Boy Scouts of America, Cancer Services Program, Child Advocacy Center, Community Missions, Cornell Cooperative Extension and SNAP-Ed, Dale Association, Fidelis Care, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kalos Health, Kidney Foundation of Western New York, Literacy Buffalo Niagara, Lockport Family YMCA, Lockport Fire Department, Lockport Lions Club, Mental Health Association in Niagara County, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, New Directions Youth & Family Services, New York State Department of Public Service, Niagara Alliance for Restorative Practices, Inc., Niagara County Children with Special Needs, Niagara County Department of Health, Niagara University Border Community SERVICE, Northpointe Council Inc., P3 Center for Teens, Moms, and Kids, Parachute Credit Counseling, Parent Network of WNY, Pinnacle Community Services, Starbridge, WNY Mobile Overdose Prevention Services, Youth Mentoring Services and YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
