Companies recognized for commitment to AME class

Congratulations to Sigma Motors, Inc. and Performance Manufacturing, Inc. for receiving the Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council (NFIEC) Commitment to Education Award.
Sigma Motors, Inc. is located in Middleport and is an innovator and industry leader in medical pumping technologies. Performance Manufacturing, Inc. is also located in Middleport and is a kart and custom kart part/component manufacturer. Both companies have been working hand-in-hand with the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (AME) program at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center. AME teacher Bill Rakonczay nominated the two companies because of their generous donations of equipment, and shadowing his students in the Orleans/Niagara BOCES Co-Op program.
“The cooperation, volunteerism, equipment donations and support in providing employment opportunities for my students is nothing short of spectacular,” says Mr. Rakonczay. “The contribution that they make on my students’ lives in terms of confirming that this is a great career path for them, providing them with mentorship through the course of the program and on many occasions, job offers upon graduation, has impacted their lives significantly.”
Kelly Oldenburg, Executive Director of NFIEC, presented Performance Manufacturing, Inc. owners, Tim Werth and Jody Herriven, and Sigma Motors owner Don Heschke with their awards and a gift basket at a ceremony at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
“It’s an honor to recognize these two companies for helping us with our mission which is to build bridges between industry and education to benefit students and adults for the workforce of today and tomorrow,” she says.
