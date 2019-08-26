Company F Memorial statue dedication slated

MEDINA — After 13 years of planning, fundraising, constructing and more creating, dedication of the Company F Memorial statue at old Medina armory has been slated for Sept. 7.
A formal ceremony at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the armory, now the home of Orleans County YMCA, will honor the Company F soldiers who trained at the armory on Pearl Street. A reception will follow inside, featuring historical displays and a meet and greet with sculptor Brian Porter of Pendleton and Chris Siano, foundry director at the University of Buffalo.
The statue dedication will also serve as the launch of the fourth annual Orleans County Heritage Festival.
The Company F monument is a pentagon-shaped column of Medina sandstone, topped with a 1,400-pound bronze statue that pays tribute to the more than 550 Company F war veterans who battled in four major conflicts: the Spanish American War, Mexican Border Incusion, World War I and World War II. The names of those local soldiers are inscribed on plaques attached to four of the walls of the monument. The fifth wall memorializes Company C leaders who also trained at the armory during the Cold War era, some of whom served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
The monument also serves to honor all veterans and symbolizes local military history, said Lynne Menz, whose father, the late Bill Menz, was instrumental in planning and raising money for the monument.
The Company F bronze statue was phase II of the monument and was unveiled to the community in November 2018, when it led Medina’s Parade of Lights. Ironically, the parade route was exactly opposite in direction of the route that young soldiers marched in October 1940 – from the armory, down Main Street to the train station to depart for basic training prior to the outbreak of World War II.
The Parade of Lights route symbolized the final homecoming, including a brief stop at the armory, Menz said. The statue remained on display inside the YMCA’s original entrance during the winter, until it was mounted to the monument in April.
Menz, Company F memorial chairman, was a former Company C National Guardsman and an original member of the Armory Action Committee, which became Medina Sandstone Society. He presented the need for such a monument to the Sandstone Society in 2006 and with its support presented the concept to Company F World War II veterans at their annual reunion. He and fellow contractor John Fuller built the sandstone column, which was dedicated in October 2008 with several World War II veterans in attendance.
Menz died in July 2018, just before completion of the statue. However, he was able to visit the foundry in early July to see some of the castings before it was assembled. The committee regrouped and completed Phase III of Menz’ legacy with the addition of five memorial benches encircling the monument, a flag pole for the American flag and lighting.
Attending this most reverent dedication ceremony will be family members of Company F veterans, local and state dignitaries, clergy, veterans, current members of the 108th Infantry, contributors and the group of devoted individuals who worked passionately to bring the monument to fruition.
The public is invited to attend the dedication, which will take place rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.