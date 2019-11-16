LEWISTON — The idea of "compassionate community health" will be explored at a mini-conference at Mount St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday. All community members are welcome.
The goal of compassionate community health is to improve the physical, mental and spiritual health of a community, according to Christian Hoffman, spokesman for Community Missions of Niagara Frontier. Representatives of Mount St. Mary's and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will highlight the hospitals' efforts to weave compassion into community care and conference attendees will be asked to envision even more compassionate community health.
The mini-conference — slated for 5 to 7 p.m. in room 249 of the hospital, at 5300 Military Road — is one in a series presented by the Niagara County Coalition for Services to the Homeless to continue the momentum of its annual conference. Throughout the year, the coalition's focus has been on how different sectors can work together to make our community a compassionate one.
Advance registration for the mini-conference is requested; go to www.niagara.edu/compassion .
Sponsors include Calspan, Grigg Lewis Foundation, Confer Plastics, Covanta, Fidelis Care, Niagara Falls City School District, Kane Construction, East Hill Foundation, Community Missions, Phi Delta Kappa Chapter #0047, Catholic Health – Mount St. Mary’s, the Homeless Alliance of WNY (HAWNY), Kalos Health, Niagara Falls Empire State Povery Reduction Initiative (ESPRI) and Hohl Industrial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.