NIAGARA FALLS — The idea of "compassionate business" will be explored at a Monday Oct. 28 mini conference at Historic Holy Trinity, 1419 Falls St. All are welcome at the discussion organized by the Niagara County Coalition for Services to the Homeless.
The mini conference, ongoing from 5 to 7 p.m., is the fourth in a seven-part series by the coalition's Compassionate Niagara committee that aims to focus on how different sectors can work together to make a compassionate community.
The presenters of Compassionate Business believe compassion makes business sense, by contributing to business success, building healthier workplaces and improving customer experiences; and that compassionate businesses can help create a more compassionate community.
Advance registration for the mini conference is encouraged. Go to www.niagara.edu/compassion.
Conference sponsors include Calspan, Grigg Lewis Foundation, Confer Plastics, Covanta, Fidelis Care, Niagara Falls City School District, Kane Construction, East Hill Foundation, Community Missions, Phi Delta Kappa Chapter #0047, Catholic Health – Mount St. Mary’s, the Homeless Alliance of WNY, Kalos Health, Niagara Falls Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative and Hohl Industrial.
The coalition's fifth mini conference, on compassionate faith communities, will take place Nov. 2 at Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 59th Street, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
