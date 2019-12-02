NIAGARA FALLS — The idea of "compassionate public policy" will be explored at a mini conference at Niagara Falls city hall, council chambers, 745 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10.
The mini conference, presented by the Niagara County Coalition for Services to the Homeless, will be keynoted by Sam Magavern, senior policy fellow at Partnership for the Public Good. Magavern will talk about efforts to make public policy more compassionate — meaning it ensures all members of a society are given a chance to thrive — then conference attendees will join forces to envision what compassionate public policy may look like.
The mini conference is open to all community members. It's the last one in a seven-conference series arranged by the Compassionate Niagara committee throughout the year focusing on how different sectors can work together to make our community a compassionate one.
Advance registration is requested; go to www.niagara.edu/compassion.
Mini conference sponsors include Calspan, Grigg Lewis Foundation, Confer Plastics, Covanta, Fidelis Care, Niagara Falls City School District, Kane Construction, East Hill Foundation, Community Missions, Phi Delta Kappa Chapter 0047, Catholic Health – Mount St. Mary’s, the Homeless Alliance of WNY, Kalos Health, Niagara Falls Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative and Hohl Industrial.
