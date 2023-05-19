MEDINA — Computer Technology teacher Paul Herrmann was pleasantly surprised by how well his students did at the recent New York State SkillsUSA competition in Syracuse. He had five students bring back four medals to Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. There are competitions at the regional, state and national level for best-of-the-best honors.
Nathaniel Wolf, a junior from Royalton-Hartland, took a gold medal in the Internet of Things and Smart Home competition, which tests each competitor’s preparation for employment and recognizes outstanding students for excellence and professionalism in the field of home technology integration. Wolf will represent New York state in the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta at the end of June.
“Nate is a great kid,” Herrmann said. “He did all the right things and I was thrilled to see him rewarded with a first place finish in his competition. There is no doubt that he will make everyone proud at nationals.”
Caleb Joseph (Newfane) received a silver medal in Technical Computer Applications. Students in this competition demonstrate installation, configuration and use of Windows, Mac OSX and Linux Professional Operating Systems and one or more integrated office suite packages including email, word processing, spreadsheet applications, database applications, web page development, money management applications, presentations applications, internet browser applications, and the like.
Tyler Halifax, a senior from Lockport, took a silver medal for Information Technology Services. Halifax had to compete in modules designed to test his knowledge as an IT service professional. Competitors were challenged to correct end-user computing issues, configure and secure networks, manage virtual machines, navigate and modify operating system internals, deploy operating systems, leverage troubleshooting software and tools, identify virus and malware origins, work with mobile devices, and proficiently use command line interfaces. Additionally, competitors were evaluated on their interpersonal skills (such as communication, teamwork and honesty).
A bronze medal went to Ian Jones, a senior from Lockport, and Jordan Reynolds, a senior from Holy Ghost Lutheran, in Web Design and Development. In that competition, a team of two completed a series of challenges focusing on creating a website for a client and a specific target audience. Websites were judged on how well they met the client’s needs, usability and accessibility and industry standards best practices.
“It was a great year for my students,” Herrmann said. “I am very proud of all of them and all the hard work and dedication they have shown in class this year. I know they will all go one to do great things.”
