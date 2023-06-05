A collaborative effort of Orleans County and United Way of Orleans County is aiming to provide low-cost wireless broadband service to every eligible resident in the county.
“The internet has changed our world,” observed Nyla Gaylord, coordinator of the Connect Orleans collaborative. "Online shopping, social media, phone and video calling, e-mail, banking, live sports events, music, television shows, news, movies, and more, are all now just a click away — if it is available, if you can afford it and if you know how to use it.”
County officials have been pushing for about a decade to have high-speed internet service available throughout the county.
Gaylord is the grant writer for United Way of Orleans, which has dispatched two outreach workers, Sharon Quill and Karen Sanders, to help low- to -moderate-income households in the villages of Albion, Holley and Medina, and the towns of Albion, Gaines and Shelby, prequalify for a grant that covers the cost of installation of wireless broadband service and the needed equipment, a $650 benefit.
Those communities were targeted because at least 51% of households are low- to moderate income. The outreach workers also are screening households to see if they qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which can save them $30 a month.
In partnership with the Orleans Digital Literacy Initiative, funded by the United Way, the team connects people with digital literacy mentors who offer one-on-one coaching in how to use internet-based technology such as smart TVs, phones and tablets.
“What we are finding is that most people can significantly lower the cost of their internet service by unbundling from cable and switching to wireless broadband," Gaylord said. "Some people are saving over $100 a month.”
The difference between cable and wireless technology is that cable comes through a wire, such as phone lines, while broadband comes through the air. The new Ambient wireless broadband service, sponsored by Orleans County using federal funding, will significantly expand the availability of internet access, consumer choice in service providers and the opportunity to “unbundle” from cable packages and save money.
“Many people, especially older people and people with disabilities, don’t know they now have options in how they get internet-based services, options that will save them money,” Gaylord said. “Change is hard. It is a bit scary to think about switching from cable to wireless. The cable companies want you to ‘bundle,’ but with this service, you get access to the internet and can subscribe to only the options you want. It is like ordering off a menu instead of buying a meal deal."
Gaylord is enthusiastic about the work the United Way team is doing.
“When we help people save money, or get internet access for the first time, we know we are really making a positive difference in their lives,” she said.
Households in the targeted communities will receive post cards in the mail with information on how to contact Connect Orleans team and get set up for wireless service. Basic service, which enables users to send and receive email, browse the web, stream music and use social media, costs $30 a month, so households that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program will get that for free. Ambient offers three levels of data plans, depending on usage needs.
During the month of June, Connect Orleans outreach workers will be available for consultation in public places. In Medina, Karen Sanders will be stationed at the MAAC Thrift Depot, Starr and Orient streets, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays. In Albion, Sharon Quill is at the Save-a-Lot from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
For an appointment or more information, call 585-493-6014 and leave a message, call 2-1-1 of Western New York or email: connect@orleansunitedway.org.
Households not eligible for free installation and free equipment can purchase Ambient Broadband service directly at www.Ambientbroadband.com.
